KTR condemns plans to shift Hyderabad Central University to 'Fourth City'

Hyderabad, April 6 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that the fight to save 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli forest is not yet over and condemned plans to shift Hyderabad Central University to the proposed 'Fourth City'.

He issued a heartfelt open letter to students, environmental enthusiasts and people of Telangana condemning the Congress-led Telangana government's alleged defamation campaign and intimidation tactics against Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, criticised the government for belittling a genuine environmental movement by spreading false narratives, including plans to relocate the university and the proposal to build an "Eco Park" in its place. He called these attempts a “deliberate conspiracy” to divert public attention and suppress a righteous struggle.

“Movements born out of selflessness always succeed,” KTR wrote, expressing gratitude to HCU students, environmental activists, public figures, media, and the larger community for standing up for nature.

Acknowledging the students’ remarkable resistance to save the ecologically rich land -- home to hundreds of species -- KTR stated that such youth-led activism sets an example for the entire nation. He emphasized that the area must be permanently protected and pledged that the fight will not stop until the government completely withdraws from the auction and destruction of the forest land.

KTR further exposed the state government’s alleged backdoor plans to transfer HCU to a so-called “Fourth City” and criticised the CM’s office and Congress leaders for acting like real estate agents instead of public servants.

“The Hyderabad Central University campus has stood for over 50 years as a beacon of environmental harmony and academic excellence—far more than any artificial Eco Park. Dismantling it in the name of development is a betrayal of our future,” he said.

Citing the Supreme Court’s intervention in stopping earlier environmental violations, KTR reminded that while one phase of the struggle has succeeded, the battle is not over. He urged the people of Telangana, especially students and environmental enthusiasts, to continue united and peaceful resistance.

KTR reaffirmed BRS’s commitment to safeguarding the full 400 acres without jeopardizing the university’s existence and called upon the government to immediately declare a halt to all auction-related processes.

“Until then, this fight will go on. Together, we will protect Kanche Gachibowli for our future generations,” KTR concluded.

