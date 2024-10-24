Jani Master out of Pushpa 2 movie

Choreographer Jani Master has got bail from Telangana HC today. Accused by a junior associate and assistant choreographer of raping her multiple times when she was a minor, Jani Master has obtained bail.

One of the bail conditions for Jani Master is to stay out of the victim's life and keep in touch with the investigator. This is the latest development in a case that has elicited much attention because of Jani Master's reputation as a National Award-winning choreographer.

Filmmakers of the upcoming Pushpa 2 have apparently dropped Jani Master and decided not to include him in the movie which is going to hit theatres on December 5 all over the world. The producer of the film has already replaced a new choreographer in place of Jani for the main movie.

