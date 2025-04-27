Will continue offering full support to Indian govt: Kash Patel on Pahalgam attack

Washington, April 27 (IANS) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and assured continued support to the Indian government in its fight against terrorism.

Patel described the deadly assault as a "reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism."

The brutal attack, which took place on April 22 and claimed 26 lives, was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It has sparked widespread diplomatic and public outrage both within India and internationally.

Taking to X, Patel wrote, "The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir -- and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government."

"This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these," he further added.

In a show of solidarity, former US President Donald Trump also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after the attack, strongly condemning the act of terror.

"President Donald Trump called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Although Trump had previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan during his first term, he declined to renew that offer when questioned by a reporter during a news gaggle en route to Rome to attend Pope Francis' funeral.

Asked whether he was concerned about the situation and if he planned to speak to the leaders of India and Pakistan, Trump responded, "There have been tensions on that border for 1500 years," rhetorically exaggerating the history of the dispute.

"But they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure that I know both leaders," he added.

Despite showing no intention to mediate, Trump and his officials were swift to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and pledge support to India.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also extended condolences and support to India's efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Posting on X, Gabbard wrote, "We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."

