Propaganda ahead of polls: BJP on AAP allegations of attack on Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, on Saturday responding to allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s actions were coming back to haunt him and that it is all "propaganda ahead of polls."

He further mentioned that people have demanded answers for ten years of unfulfilled promises, and the AAP has no explanations for them.

"Kejriwal, you continue to lie, but where is the proof of the work you claimed you did? Present it before elections. The public demands accountability, yet your report card has nothing substantial. You’ve turned Delhi into a gas chamber; not a single promise has been fulfilled," accused the BJP leader.

"The Yamuna has become polluted and toxic under your watch. This drama is not for governance, but for securing perks — bungalows, security, red beacons. This entire script seems crafted by a Bollywood writer," he alleged.

Earlier on Friday, the AAP alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was attacked during his ‘padayatra’ in Delhi's Vikaspuri area.

At a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena condemned the incident, stating, “Delhiites have witnessed the depths of BJP's dirty politics. Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by BJP goons in Vikaspuri because they know they can’t defeat the AAP and Kejriwal at the ballot. So they’ve resorted to violence to silence him.”

CM Atishi also shared a post on social media platform X, showcasing a photo of the alleged attacker, claiming he had links to the BJP.

Commenting on the Congress’ coalition strategy in Maharashtra, the BJP leader noted that "an internal conflict is brewing within the Congress and their alliance, akin to rats fleeing a sinking ship. The Congress' alliance — a corrupt, family-centered set-up focussed on appeasement — is falling apart. This unholy coalition was designed solely to elevate their 'family prince' to power. The alliance lacks leadership and direction, and now even allies regret joining the Congress’ misguided policies."

Responding to the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh administration's decision to cancel certain government positions, Tarun Chugh stated, "Wherever the Congress governs, Rahul Gandhi's irrational policies are leading states to ruin, where is his much-touted development scheme?"

He further added that people are waiting: Farmers for debt relief, youth for jobs, women for promised monthly support, and communities for infrastructure.

"Under the Congress, even projects initiated by the BJP have been halted. The Congress has become the world's largest party of broken promises," professed the BJP leader.

