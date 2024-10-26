Sai Pallavi Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Indian Army

Criticism Over Remarks: Pallavi's comments on the Indian Army have been met with severe criticism from netizens.

Violence Not a Solution: Pallavi stated that violence is not the correct solution to problems, referencing the absence of laws in the past.

Perception of Indian Army: She mentioned that people in Pakistan view the Indian Army as terrorists, and vice versa.

Association with "Amaran": Pallavi's role in the movie "Amaran" has further fueled the controversy.