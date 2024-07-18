Babu's Casino Photo Is Going Viral – Find Out Why!

Jagapathi Babu is a South Indian actor who doesn't need a special introduction. The actor has played numerous roles as a hero, villain, and other supporting characters. He is known for his honesty and straightforwardness. He once again surprised the fans with his mysterious tweet.

The actor posted a picture of him in a casino, saying " "Siggu saram Leni Vadinnani diggulu paddanu. Meeru cheppitthey padathaanu. (I'm not upset about being shameless. I'll be upset if you ask me to)."

The post:

Siggu saram Leni Vadinnani diggulu paddanu. Meeru cheppitthey padathaanu. pic.twitter.com/ObmV2ACHq5 — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) July 18, 2024

His tweet went viral on social media, with mixed responses from fans and netizens. Some commented that he was promoting gambling and casinos, and with his influence, he was promoting gambling. Some supported the actor by commenting that he just shared his picture at the casino but did not promote it.

Jaggu Bhai was recently seen on the screen with The Family Star, and he is now ready to spark on the screens in Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan, which is released on August 15.



