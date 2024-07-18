Post hacking of YSRCP activist, Jagan seeks Centre’s intervention in Andhra

Amaravati, July 18 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday sought the Centre’s intervention in stabilising the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state.

Strongly condemning Wednesday night’s hacking to death of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist with a machete on a busy street in Vinukonda town, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to focus on Andhra Pradesh’s deteriorating law and order situation.

The YSRCP President also said that there is a need for a special enquiry by central agencies into the incidents of violence that took place after the formation of the new government in Andhra.

Stating that power is not permanent, Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on X that he was giving a strong warning to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to stop following the path of violence.

The former chief minister, who was in Bengaluru, was rushing to Amaravati following the killing of Sheikh Rasheed, a member of the youth wing of YSRCP in Vinukonda town of Palnadu District.

Rasheed was hacked to death by one Sheikh Jilani, said to be a member of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Jagan conveyed the deepest condolences to Rasheed’s family and assured the YSRCP workers that the party would stand by them.

The YSRCP President alleged that devil’s rule was continuing in the state.

“Law and order is nowhere to be seen. There is no security for people's lives. These atrocities are being committed to weaken YSRCP,” he said.

The former chief minister alleged that within a month and a half of the new government coming to power, Andhra Pradesh had become the address for murders, rapes, attacks with political vendetta and vandalism.

“Yesterday's Vinukonda murder incident is the peak of this. This brutal incident on the road is a shame for the government. People who should act responsibly, including the Chief Minister, are encouraging such atrocities with ulterior political motives,” Jagan said.

He alleged that by implementing the ‘Red Book Constitution’ they weakened all the systems including the police and as a result criminals and murderers have gone berserk.

It may be recalled that during the election campaign TDP leader Nara Lokesh was carrying a ‘Red Book’. Lokesh, who is now a minister, had stated that the book has names of all those who targeted TDP leaders during the five-year rule of YSRCP and had warned that there will be action against them if TDP comes to power.

