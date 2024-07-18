Travel Influencer Tragically Dies While Filming Reel

In a shocking and unfortunate incident, Mumbai-based travel blogger Aanvi Kamdar accidentally died while filming a reel. 27-year-old Aanvi Kamdar fell into the gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra. This mishap took place when Aanvi and a group of her friends visited the waterfall on July 16.

Aanvi Kamdar was a chartered accountant turned travel influencer. She used to post travel videos on her Instagram account named @theglocaljournal. 

As a part of shooting a reel, Aanvi slipped and fell into a 300-feet gorge. After a six-long hour rescue operation, the authorities brought him out of the gorge. But unfortunately, due to several injuries, the influencer was dead at the hospital. 

Her fans were shocked by this news and commented on her social media posts to express their condolences to the family. 
 

