Rajat Kapoor on how OTT has helped push the boundaries

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Acclaimed actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor believes that OTT has helped push the boundaries, and his next, "Khauf" is an example of just that.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Rajat was asked that while initially, he was against the OTT trend, what changed his mind when it came to "Khauf".

Reflecting on the fate of independent films, he told IANS, "I have said that for independent films, it's not a very good time because the platforms work in a certain way and they have their own strategy, their own algorithm which they follow- which may not be the wisest way of making stuff, but that's what they do."

Shifting his focus to the web series, Rajat added, "On the other hand, in terms of series, there have been many good shows which are the kind of things that were not being made earlier, and 'Khauf' is an example of that- and that is being done not very often, not all the time, but definitely once in a while- once or twice a year something new- in the way of its making also, not just in terms of ideas comes that changes and pushes the boundary a little bit. So, yeah! OTT platforms do have to contribute to that, and as an actor, I have done many films in the mainstream cinema also and I am not a fan of that either- but when I am acting, I don't see that, I look at the role, I look at the possibility of that role."

Speaking about this character, Rajat revealed that it is unlike anything he has ever portrayed.

He spilled, “The character is unlike anything I’ve done before. All I knew was, when I got the call and read the material, I was genuinely excited. It felt like a big shift for me—a real departure from what I’ve done in the past.”

Sharing that he found the reading material very thrilling, he said, “Before meeting (director) Pankaj and (creator) Smita, I read through the material they had sent me, and just reading it was thrilling. I actually felt a tingling sensation up my spine, which doesn't normally happen. I was extremely hooked and was already very excited about my role."

"Khauf" is likely to premiere on Prime Video on April 18.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.