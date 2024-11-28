Telangana Government Acts to Ensure Food Safety in Schools and Hostels

Hyderabad: In the wake of recent food poisoning incidents, the Telangana government has ramped up efforts to ensure food safety in educational institutions. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari issued orders on Thursday to establish food safety committees across schools, Gurukuls, Anganwadis, and welfare hostels.

To address food quality concerns, a dedicated three-member task force has been constituted for welfare hostels. This team includes the Food Safety Commissioner, the Additional Director, and District Collectors. The task force will oversee the food safety measures implemented in Gurukuls and Welfare Minority Educational Institutions.

At the institutional level, headmasters, school principals, and two staff members will form committees responsible for monitoring food safety. Their duties include:

Inspecting storerooms and kitchens before cooking begins.

Photographing ingredients and food preparation processes to share with higher authorities.

Tasting the cooked food before serving it to children.

The government has emphasized strict supervision of food arrangements, with authorities instructed to maintain rigorous standards to prevent lapses.

These measures reflect the state’s commitment to safeguarding the health of students and ensuring the quality of meals provided in its institutions.

