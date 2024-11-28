Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Wedding on December 4, Akhil Akkineni Wedding in 2025

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot on December 4th, with their wedding ceremony scheduled to take place at Annapurna Studios. The couple's nuptials have stirred widespread speculation, especially after Chaitanya's brother Akhil got engaged recently. Rumors suggested that the two brothers might wed on the same day. However, Nagarjuna Akkineni, the family patriarch, has denied these claims.

Addressing the speculation, Nagarjuna clarified that the weddings will be spaced out. “Chay’s wedding will be on December 4th, and Akhil’s wedding will take place sometime in 2025,” Nagarjuna confirmed. He also shared his joy over Akhil’s engagement to Zainab, praising her as a “great artist” and expressing excitement for their future together.

Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding will follow traditional Telugu Brahmin customs, with a guest list limited to over 300 people. The family is looking forward to celebrating the union of the couple in a private, intimate ceremony.

Fans and well-wishers eagerly await the much-anticipated event, while the Akkineni family remains focused on their celebrations in the coming days.

