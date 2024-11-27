Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's Wedding: Brahmin Traditional Ceremony!

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot on December 4th, with the wedding scheduled to take place at Annapurna Studios. As the special day draws near, the couple has decided to embrace a traditional and simple wedding ceremony, reflecting both their cultural values.

Sobhita, who hails from a Brahmin family, expressed a desire for a wedding that stays true to Telugu Brahmin customs. In response to her family's wishes, the wedding will follow all the traditional rituals, with a focus on preserving the cultural essence. According to sources, the ceremony will last for about eight hours, ensuring that every ritual is carried out with the utmost reverence.

Nagarjuna, Chaitanya’s father, recently shared in an interview that the guest list will be kept intimate, with around 300 guests invited to the event. The ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios, where a special set is being designed to host the wedding. The engagement between Chaitanya and Sobhita took place earlier this year in August, and both families are looking forward to celebrating this joyous occasion by honoring the customs that are dear to them.

While there were rumors circulating about a possible wedding video deal with an OTT platform, sources close to the couple have denied these claims, stating that no such agreement has been made. This choice to keep things traditional and intimate is a refreshing change, and it could inspire others to consider a more understated yet meaningful celebration of love and commitment.

