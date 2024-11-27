Pushpa 2: The Rule Faces Setbacks in Pre-Release event

Tollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on December 5th. As the release date draws closer, the makers of the much-anticipated sequel have been planning a grand promotional event to engage with fans. However, recent reports suggest that their plans for a massive pre-release gathering have faced multiple hurdles.

Initially, the team aimed to organize a huge pre- release event at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, but the authorities denied permission for the event. Undeterred, the makers then sought approval for a gathering at Gachhibowli Stadium, only to face the same outcome, permission was refused.

Their final attempt was to host the event at Yusufguda Police Headquarters, but once again, the authorities turned down the request. The reason cited was the ongoing construction at the Police Quarters, making it impossible to grant the necessary approvals.

With these setbacks, the Pushpa 2 team has reportedly decided to call off the large-scale fan meeting. They are likely to focus on a Success Meet instead, where they will celebrate the film's achievements post-release, as they work to ensure a grand success for the movie.

Despite the challenges in organizing the pre-release event, excitement around Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to build, and fans are eagerly counting down the days to its release.

