Animal vs Wild: RGV and Vanga Talk Gritty Violence and Emotional Storytelling in Film

At a recent event titled Animal vs Wild, two of Indian cinema's most renowned filmmakers, Ram Gopal Varma and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, came together to discuss their shared love for intense, gritty violence in film. Both directors are known for their bold approach to storytelling, particularly when it comes to depicting raw, emotionally charged action sequences.

During an informal exchange, Varma, whose films have often set a benchmark for dark, violent dramas, expressed his admiration for Vanga's latest work, Animal. He emphasized how the violence in the film resonated deeply with him, noting that it felt grounded in the characters' emotions and motivations rather than just physical brutality. For Varma, it was a reminder of his own approach to creating impactful violence in films like Shiva, where the intensity of a single, well-executed moment can have more weight than large-scale battle scenes or over-the-top action.

One moment Varma singled out was a chilling scene in Animal, where a character is ambushed from behind in the dark, a moment that felt more visceral due to its cold, calculating nature. He also praised a particular shot featuring Ranbir Kapoor, calling it a haunting, low-angle shot that stayed with him long after the film ended.

Also read: RGV Vs AP Police: We Requested a Two-Week Time for Physical Inquiry - RGV's Advocate

Despite the brutal nature of his films, Varma remarked on Vanga's calm, composed personality, which he found to be in stark contrast to the intense, often violent characters he brings to life on screen. He speculated that perhaps Vanga channels his emotions into his work, or that his outward calm hides the intensity he directs in his films.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has garnered attention for his unapologetically violent storytelling in Kabir Singh and Animal, is currently working on the highly anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas in the role of a police officer. In addition to Spirit, Vanga is also preparing to unveil Animal Park, further solidifying his reputation as a director willing to push the boundaries of cinematic expression.

The conversation between Varma and Vanga provided an intriguing glimpse into the minds of two directors whose work continues to shape the landscape of Indian cinema. Their shared passion for powerful, character-driven violence, combined with their distinct artistic approaches, promises even more intense and thought-provoking films in the future.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh Confirms Marriage with Antony: 15 Years and Counting!