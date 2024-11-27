Keerthy Suresh Confirms Marriage with Antony: 15 Years and Counting!

Keerthy Suresh, one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema, has earned widespread recognition for her powerful performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Born into a family with a rich cinematic background, Keerthy made her acting debut at a young age and quickly rose to fame. Her portrayal of legendary actress Savitri in the biographical film Mahanati (2018) earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, solidifying her place as one of the industry’s top talents.

Recently, Keerthy sparked a wave of speculation with a cryptic Instagram post that read, "15 years and counting." The post, accompanied by a photo featuring a person whose face was not shown, has led many fans to connect the dots to Antony, a childhood friend of Keerthy’s. Antony, who has been a part of Keerthy's life for over 15 years, is now at the center of rumors suggesting a possible for marriage.

Also read: Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Highest Paid Actor in India: Forbes

This isn’t the first time Antony’s name has surfaced in the media. Past reports have hinted that Keerthy was even considering converting to Christianity for her marriage to him. While neither Keerthy nor Antony have confirmed these speculations, her recent post has reignited interest in their relationship. Known for her privacy, Keerthy has rarely addressed her personal life, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more clarity about her future and whether Antony is indeed the person behind the mystery of "15 years and counting."

Also read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Deny Rumors of OTT Wedding Deal