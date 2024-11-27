Thanksgiving Day 2024: When and why is it celebrated?

Thanksgiving Day, one of the most cherished holidays in the United States, is a time-honoured tradition that brings people together to express gratitude, cherish loved ones, and reflect on life's blessings. This year, Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Why is Thanksgiving Celebrated?

Thanksgiving is observed as a celebration of the harvest feast shared by the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people in 1621. This moment marked the first time both groups had come together to give thanks for the bountiful harvest. The tradition has since evolved into a national holiday, celebrated by all kinds of people and cultures.

The Origins of Thanksgiving Day

The tradition of Thanksgiving Day dates back to 1621 when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people shared a harvest feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This event, though not called Thanksgiving Day at the time, symbolized cooperation and shared abundance. The moment of unity is seen as a symbol of cooperation and gratitude.

Evolution of Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving became a national holiday much later. In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln declared that it should be a national day of Thanksgiving, asking people to stop and give thanks in that time of national struggle. This is what shaped the occasion we celebrate today. Today it is a secular holiday celebrated nationwide across the United States cutting across cultures and regions.



Traditions that define Thanksgiving

The day's tradition is deeply entrenched in food, family, and community. These traditions are the feast on Thanksgiving Day: an elaborate meal comprising roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Parades and festivities: Iconic parades like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City draw millions of spectators by having grand floats, marching bands, and performances.

Football and frolic: It has a rich tradition of having games played on Thanksgiving football games.

Acts of kindness: Many people use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to give back, volunteering at shelters or food banks to help those in need.

Reflection and gratitude: At its heart, Thanksgiving remains a day of connection and reflection, a moment to step away from the hustle of daily life, gather with loved ones, and cherish what matters most.

