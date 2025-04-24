6 killed in Kenyan capital in flash floods amid ongoing heavy rains

Nairobi, April 24 (IANS) At least six people have died in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, after flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall swept through several neighbourhoods over the past two days, authorities said.

Nairobi Police Commander George Sedah warned on Wednesday that the death toll could rise, as more people may have been swept away in the chaos that left behind a trail of destruction and damaged property, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the victims were a mother and her two children who died in the Mathare slums when a boulder collapsed onto their home.

Preliminary investigations indicate that an overflowing river had undermined the soil, weakening the structure and causing the rock to fall onto the house while the family was asleep.

The incident prompted authorities to evacuate homes that are at risk from such disasters.

Three other deaths were reported, including one in the Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums after individuals were swept away by the floodwaters. One person was found dead after drowning in the Ngong River at Likoni Bridge in South B. The second body was retrieved from floodwaters along Jogoo Road.

In Dandora Phase 5, a young schoolgirl drowned while attempting to cross a flooded tributary of the Nairobi River using a makeshift bridge. A local rescuer who jumped in to save her also went missing. Dozens more have been reported missing, with teams actively trying to locate flood victims.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said that more than 60,000 people had been affected by the floods.

Floodwaters have inundated multiple homes, displacing more than 500 residents across the city.

The government has mobilised multiple teams for flood assistance, including teams dedicated to unclogging blocked drains to drain out the floodwaters.

In response to the floods, local authorities have begun evacuating residents whose homes are at risk of flooding or rockfalls.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rains in the coming days and is urging residents to exercise extreme caution to prevent further loss of life.

Much of the country continues to experience rain, with forecasts suggesting that showers and thunderstorms could continue through the weekend.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.