Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Deny Rumors of OTT Wedding Deal

Since Tuesday, there has been widespread speculation online regarding actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, with reports claiming that the couple has signed a lucrative deal to sell exclusive rights to film their wedding for an OTT platform. However, sources close to the couple have strongly denied these reports, calling them completelvy baseless.

The couple, who has kept their relationship largely priate, is said to be focused on maintaining the intimacy of their wedding day. "Naga and Sobhita are planning a very personal and private celebration, one that centers on their closest family members and friends," a source explained. The couple is also committed to preserving the traditions of the Akkineni family, with an emphasis on keeping the event low-key and meaningful.

The source also urged the public and media to respect the couple's desire for privacy, requesting that they refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumors. "We ask everyone to respect their decision to keep this special occasion private and not to circulate false information," the statement concluded.

