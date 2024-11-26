Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged to Zainab Ravdjee, Officially Moves On to a New Beginning

Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of Telugu cinema icon Nagarjuna and brother of actor Naga Chaitanya, has officially announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. The news was shared by Nagarjuna on November 26, with a heartfelt post on social media. In the post, Nagarjuna expressed his joy at welcoming Zainab into the Akkineni family.

Sharing a picture of the happy couple, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are overjoyed to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the couple and wishing them a lifetime filled with love, happiness, and countless blessings."

Akhil's engagement to Zainab comes after a previous engagement with designer Shriya Bhupal in 2017, which was later called off in 2018. Fans are now celebrating this new chapter in Akhil's life, sending their best wishes and blessings to the couple as they begin their journey together.

Akhil and Zainab's engagement has been met with an outpouring of love from fans and well-wishers, who have been eagerly awaiting the actor's happy news.

