Bhumi Pednekar on ‘The Royals’: It’s going to be magnanimous

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared details about her upcoming projects including the series “The Royals”, which she said will be “magnanimous” and the polar opposite psychological thriller “Daldal.”

Speaking about “The Royals,” Bhumi, who co-hosted this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opening ceremony, said: “It’s my first long format. I’m very, very happy that our collaborators are Netflix. It’s going to be magnanimous. It’s romance, it’s comedy. I love that genre myself.”

The actor added that while the show falls into the rom-com category, it features “layered” and “nuanced” performances from a cast that includes both established and new actors, including veteran Zeenat Aman and Ishaan Khatter, reports variety.com.

She also discussed her role in the series “Daldal,” describing it as being the absolute opposite of “The Royals.”

“I haven’t in my career read a character that’s this complex,” said the actress.

Bhumi shared the stage with actors Khushbu Sundar and Suhasini Mani Ratnam, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and actor, author and film administrator Vani Tripathi Tikoo.

As an advocate for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in India, Bhumi expressed serious concerns about climate change.

“Climate change is the single largest threat to humanity. Right now as we speak, schools in Delhi are shut. You’re taking away right to education from children because your pollution is so bad.”

Previously, Bhumi went down memory lane as she talked about her debut film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and said that she became an actor in a time where the way she looked was secondary.

“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, which released in 2015, was directed by Sharat Katariya. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa. The film told the story of a school dropout named Prem, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya. However, the two come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

