Keerthy Suresh Rejected Vishal’s Marriage Proposal? Director Lingusamy Reveals Shocking Truth!

Renowned filmmaker N Lingusamy, known for hits like Aanandham, Run, Sandakozhi, Paiyaa, and Vettai, has shared intriguing details about actors Vishal and Keerthy Suresh, who starred in Sandakozhi 2 (2018).

Vishal's Father Wanted Keerthy as His Daughter-in-Law

In a recent interview with a Tamil magazine, Lingusamy revealed that producer GK Reddy, Vishal’s father, had once expressed his desire for Keerthy Suresh to marry his son. Reddy had even approached the director to mediate and discuss the proposal with Keerthy.

However, when Lingusamy spoke to Keerthy about the matter, she informed him that she was already in a relationship with Antony Thattil, her childhood sweetheart. The actress had been dating Antony for nearly 15 years, having met him when she was in high school and he was pursuing his undergraduate studies in Kochi.

Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding to Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with Antony Thattil in a grand traditional Tamil wedding on December 12. A few days later, the couple also had a white wedding. The ceremonies were attended by several top stars, including Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. Lingusamy, who was present at the three-day wedding celebrations, called the event “amazing” and credited Antony for playing a significant role in Keerthy’s success.

Vishal’s Broken Engagement

Meanwhile, Vishal was set to marry Anisha Alla Reddy in October 2021. However, the wedding was eventually called off. Neither Vishal nor Anisha have publicly spoken about the reasons for their breakup.