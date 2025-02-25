TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025: How to Download, Exam Dates, Schedule, Key Details

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has officially released the admit cards for Intermediate 1st and 2nd year students appearing for English, Environmental, and Ethics. Schools can now download the admit cards through the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can then collect their respective admit cards from their schools/colleges.

The Intermediate exams are scheduled to take place in Telangana state from March 6 to March 25, and the timings are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students must bring their admit cards to the examination halls.

How to download TS Intermediate Admit Cards:

Go to the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on "TS Inter Hall ticket 2025" on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials

Admit cards will be displayed.

Download and save the admit card for future use.

Schools/colleges are prohibited from charging extra fees for giving admit cards to students. The school management is also expected to verify the candidate's details including exam centers, for accuracy. Any discrepancies should be reported to the board promptly for correction.

Corrections can be made online through the "Applications Correction-Link" available on the website after payment of the fee and the corresponding board's approval. The updated admit card will then be available under the "Corrected Admit Card" link.