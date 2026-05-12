Telangana Inter Admissions 2026 Start Today with New Rules

Admissions for Intermediate First Year courses in Telangana for the 2026-27 academic year have officially started from today, May 12. The admission process resumed after the state government decided to continue with the existing Intermediate education system for the current academic year.

Earlier, the government had considered merging Intermediate education with the school education system on the lines of the CBSE model. However, due to several technical and administrative challenges, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to continue with the old system for now. Classes for the new academic year will begin from June 1 across the state.

According to the revised admission schedule issued by Intermediate Board Secretary Abhilasha Abhinav, students can now take admissions in government, aided, and private junior colleges throughout Telangana. The admissions were initially scheduled to begin on May 8, but the process was temporarily delayed because of discussions surrounding proposed educational reforms.

Government Continues Existing Intermediate System

The Telangana Education Commission had recommended scrapping the Intermediate system and integrating Classes 11 and 12 into school education similar to the CBSE structure. Officials believed the move could help reduce dropout rates after Class 10.

However, several teachers’ associations and parents raised concerns regarding the sudden merger proposal. After reviewing the matter, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy decided to postpone the merger process for this academic year, keeping students’ interests in mind.

The government also clarified that a final decision on the merger will be taken only after detailed discussions in the state assembly.

Aadhaar and Anti-Drug Affidavit Made Mandatory

This year, the government introduced several important rules during the admission process. Every student must submit their Aadhaar card while applying for admission.

In a significant move aimed at curbing rising drug abuse among youth, the Telangana government has also made an anti-drug affidavit compulsory for admissions. Students and their parents must sign and submit an affidavit declaring that they will neither consume nor promote narcotic substances.

College managements will process admissions only after receiving the signed affidavit.

Intermediate Classes to Begin from June 1

Intermediate classes for the 2026-27 academic year will commence from June 1 across Telangana. Educational institutions are preparing to welcome students following the government’s decision to continue the traditional Intermediate structure.

Telangana Government Announces New Education Reforms

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also announced major educational reforms aimed at improving quality education for economically weaker students.

During the Education Week celebrations held in Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for Young India Integrated Residential Schools. The government plans to implement a comprehensive education model from nursery to Class 12.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to gradually increase the education budget to 15 percent. Additionally, around 500 teachers showing outstanding performance will be sent on international study tours every year to improve teaching standards and global exposure.

The government stated that these reforms are intended to strengthen the education sector and provide better opportunities for students across Telangana.

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