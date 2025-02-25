Summer Half Holidays in Telangana and AP in 2025?

As the sun in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is sweltering during the summer months, there is increasing fear for the safety of school students. As temperatures touch new highs, parents are demanding early commencement of half-day classes to save their children from the blistering heat.

Usually, schools in these states follow a half-day schedule in summer, with students going to school in the morning and coming back home for lunch. But with the heat wave getting more severe, parents are now insisting that the government take measures to protect their children's health.

"We're sick with worry about the well-being of our children," says Hyderabad parent Sridevi. "The heat is terrible, and we don't want our children to suffer. If the government could begin half-day classes a little earlier, it would be a big relief to us."

Students also are looking forward to a potential early summer vacation. "We're already sweating, and it's becoming difficult to concentrate in class," says Vijayawada student Rohan. "If we get an early summer vacation, that would be great. We could relax, have some fun, and return fresh for the next academic year."

The government is deliberating on the parents' appeal, with officials keeping a check on the temperature and assuring them to take a decision shortly. "We are aware of the anxiety of students and parents," says an education department official. "We will decide on the interest of all."

If the government decides to introduce half-day classes sooner, it would be a blessing for the students and their parents. It would not only secure their safety, but they would also be getting a well-deserved respite from the heat.

While the mercury remains on the rise, parents and students are waiting with bated breath for the government's ruling. Until the time comes, they'll just have to ride out the heat wave. Meanwhile, parents are instructing their children to be careful and protect themselves from the sun. "We're advising our children to drink a lot of water, wear light clothing, and stay home when it gets hottest during the day," says Sridevi. "We're also ensuring they put on sunscreen and hats when going out."

