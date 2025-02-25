JEE Main 2025 Application Correction Window Open: Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the application correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 available. The window will enable candidates to correct their application forms on February 27 and 28.

The correction window will be open until 11:50 PM on February 28. However, candidates will have to incur an extra cost for corrections. This is a once-only chance for candidates to make corrections in their application form.

NTA has made it clear that candidates will not be permitted to modify their mobile number, email ID, permanent and current address, and emergency contact information. Candidates will be permitted to correct their name, father's name, mother's name, class 10 and 12 information, PAN card number, exam city, and medium of examination.

Moreover, candidates will also have the capability to correct their date of birth, gender, category, sub-category/PwD, and signature. Candidates of both session 1 and session 2 will be able to correct these.

It should be noted that candidates will not be in a position to correct their course (paper), question paper medium, state code of eligibility, exam city, class 10 and 12 qualification details, gender, and category.

Aspirants are instructed to carefully read their application form and make the necessary corrections. This is an opportunity to make corrections just once, and after the window, aspirants will not have a chance to make any additional corrections.

JEE Main 2025 session 2 is set to be conducted from April 1 to April 8. Those who feel unhappy with the result of session 1 may attempt session 2 to secure a better score.

