Jhumoir dance programme an unforgettable experience, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Jhumoir Binodini dance programme that was held in the Sarusajai stadium in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered for a long time.

The event was held on Monday evening following the arrival of PM Modi here.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Yesterday's #JhumoirBinandini programme will be remembered for a long time. The beautiful performance of our tea garden community, Hon'ble Prime Minister's connect with the people and the huge response from the people of Assam. Unforgettable!"

CM Sarma earlier reaffirmed that the Jhumoir Binodini dance is not a Jharkhand invention, but reflects the rich culture and traditions of Assam's tea tribe clans.

"The Jhumoir dance is an authentic dance form of the tea tribe community in Assam and it was not related to Jharkhand as some people have claimed," he remarked at the Sarusajai stadium here.

"In our state, the Jhumoir dance has its origins in tea gardens," CM Sarma added.

"This traditional folk dance is deeply ingrained in the culture of Assam's tea garden communities, reflecting their everyday lives, nature, and folklore," the Chief Minister underlined.

The dance, which is usually done in groups with traditional instruments like the flute, cymbals, and dhol (drum), is distinguished by its colourful costumes, expressive gestures, and rhythmic motions.

CM Sarma delivered a heartfelt address on Monday celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Assam's tea garden communities.

The event was graced by Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and approximately 60 foreign ambassadors, underscoring its significance on both national and international stages.

The event aimed to showcase Assam's rich cultural tapestry to a global audience, with performances by over 7,500 artistes striving to set a Guinness World Record for the largest Jhumoir dance ensemble.

CM Sarma said, "The Jhumoir Binandini event stands as a testament to Assam's commitment to preserving and promoting its indigenous art forms while fostering a spirit of unity and cultural pride among its diverse communities."

