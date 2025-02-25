February 26 Holiday for Schools, Colleges due to Maha Shivaratri 2025

The government of Telangana has declared February 26, 2025, a public holiday to mark respect for the holy Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri. This announcement is by the state's annual holiday calendar, which identifies Maha Shivaratri as one of the major Hindu festivals.

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated all across the country in great spirits, and worshippers keep fast, pray, and conduct all possible rituals seeking Lord Shiva's blessings. It is thought of as auspicious for soul progression, and countless individuals do darshan at God Shiva temples offering prayer and seeking the Almighty's blessings.

The public holiday on 26th February will enable people living in Telangana to take part in the celebrations and witness the rituals without any distractions. This is a great chance for individuals to meet their friends and family and celebrate this great festival.

On Maha Shivaratri, the believers usually wake up early in the morning, bathe, and go to the nearest Shiva temple to make offerings and worship the god. Most people also keep a day-long fast, which is thought to be spiritually rewarding and cleansing.

The Telangana government's move to declare a public holiday on February 26 is a well-received gesture, as people will be free to enjoy the festivities and conduct the rituals as per their willingness. So set the reminder date on your calendars for February 26, 2025, and be ready to enjoy the celebrations with family members!

Also read: February 26, 27 School Holidays in Telangana and AP