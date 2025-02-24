February 26, 27 School Holidays in Telangana and AP

Students and teachers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, rejoice! You're in for a treat with two back-to-back holidays on February 26 and 27, 2025. The Telangana Government has officially announced February 26, 2025, as a public holiday to mark Maha Shivaratri, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals. This is as per the state's yearly holiday calendar.

Maha Shivaratri is an important festival in the Hindu calendar, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the nation. The festival is for Lord Shiva, and devotees keep a day-long fast, pray, and perform several rituals to attain the blessings of the Lord. The announcement of a public holiday on this day will allow people to join the festivities and celebrate the day with their families and friends.

On the following day, February 27, 2025, schools and colleges in some districts will be closed because of the MLC elections (Graduate and Teacher Constituencies). This will provide an uninterrupted electoral process without affecting the academic calendar. The elections are a significant contribution to the democratic process, and the closing down of educational institutions will allow the students and teachers to cast their votes.

In Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, and Krishna districts will have extra holidays for MLC elections. School and college closure in these districts will be a relief for students and teachers, who can utilize this time to relax and rejuvenate.

So, take maximum advantage of these two consecutive holidays and have your well-deserved break! Be it to be a part of the Maha Shivaratri celebrations, use your right to vote, or just relax and unwind, these holidays are ideal to do it.

Also read: Meet JEE Mains 10 Top Rankers: 1 from AP and 1 from Telangana