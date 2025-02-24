Meet JEE Mains 10 Top Rankers: 1 from AP and 1 from Telangana

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 examination for BArch and BPlan courses. Among the toppers, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been represented with one topper from each state.

Telangana's Saket Vempalli Achieves 8th Rank

Saket Vempalli from Telangana achieved 8th position in the JEE Main 2025 BArch examination with a commendable NTA score of 99.9796122. The success proves that Telangana students have the hard work and commitment needed to achieve greatness.

Andhra Pradesh's Kala Sai Srujana gets 3rd Rank

Kala Sai Srujana of Andhra Pradesh is placed at the 3rd position in the JEE Main 2025 BPlan exam with an excellent NTA score of 99.9892450. This highlights the academic competence of Andhra Pradesh students.

JEE Main 2025 Results: Main Points

44,144 and 18,596 candidates appeared in Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlan), respectively.

There are two 100-percentile scorers in BArch and BPlan.

The exams were held on January 30, 2025, in 391 centres of 289 cities, including 12 international cities.

JEE Main 2025 Toppers List:

BArch Toppers:

Patne Neel Sandesh (Maharashtra) - 100.0000000

Aarav Garg (Uttar Pradesh) - 99.9932041

Tanishqa Yadav (Chandigarh) - 99.9909387

Sunidhi Singh (Madhya Pradesh) - 99.9886734

Raksha Dinesh Hegde (Karnataka) - 99.9864081

Eshaan Sivakumar (Haryana) - 99.9841428

G Aditi (Tamil Nadu) - 99.9841428

Saket Vempalli (Telangana) - 99.9796122

Swasti Singhal (Delhi) - 99.9750816

Aanshi Mistry (Gujarat) - 99.9728162

BPlan Toppers:

Sunidhi Singh (Madhya Pradesh) - 100.0000000

Dhruv Rahul Pathak (Karnataka) - 99.9946225

Kala Sai Srujana (Andhra Pradesh) - 99.9892450

Anish Deb (Assam) - 99.9784900

Pritish Nandy (West Bengal) - 99.9731125

Varad Vinayak Antarkar (Maharashtra) - 99.9408475

Aditya Nayak (Odisha) - 99.9139600

Pratyush Raj (Bihar) - 99.8924500

Swasti Singhal (Delhi) - 99.8924500

Jyotiraditya Chaudhary (Rajasthan) - 99.8924500

How to Check JEE Main 2025 Results

Candidates may check their JEE Main 2025 results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. The scorecard will be reflected on the screen, and candidates should download and save a copy of their results for future reference.

The success of Saket Vempalli and Kala Sai Srujana is a matter of pride for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. Their persistence and hard work have finally been rewarded, and they have become a benchmark for future candidates.

