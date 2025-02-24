JEE Mains Paper 2 Results Released: B.Arch and B.Planning, Check Here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for JEE Main Paper-2 (B.Arch & B.Planning). Candidates can check their results on the official website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. A total of 62,740 candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted in January 2025.

In the B.Arch category, Neel Sandesh from Maharashtra secured a perfect 100 percentile, while Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh achieved the same in the B.Planning category.