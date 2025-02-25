Devotees from Nepal express joy after visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Feb 25 (IANS) A massive surge of devotees continued to flood the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, just a day before Maha Shivratri, as pilgrims arrived in droves to offer prayers.

The religious fervour has engulfed the holy city, with thousands of devotees visiting after taking a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The overwhelming turnout has left key religious routes, including the Janmabhoomi Path, Hanuman Garhi, and roads leading to the Ram Temple, jam-packed with worshippers.

Authorities are working around the clock to manage the influx, with senior officials overseeing crowd control measures and ensuring the smooth movement of pilgrims throughout the night. Many devotees have made direct journeys from Prayagraj to Ayodhya in their deep spiritual devotion.

For over a month, Ayodhya has been witnessing an unprecedented flow of devotees, coinciding with the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which drew crores of visitors.

Among them is Ram Prasad Pokherela, a devotee from Nepal, who expressed his joy after visiting the temple along with his family.

"We came from Kathmandu, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, and then came here to seek Lord Ram's blessings. The temple is magnificent, and we feel truly blessed to be here," he told IANS.

Vikas Pokherela, another devotee from Nepal shared a similar sentiment, and told IANS, "We are visiting all major religious sites, from Prayagraj to the Ram Temple. The newly constructed temple is grand and breathtaking. We have offered our prayers and are deeply moved by the experience."

With the number of visitors increasing rapidly, local authorities have intensified crowd management efforts to ensure safety and smooth access to the temple.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the spiritual and infrastructural transformation in the state, citing Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj as symbols of India's growing potential.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for reviving India's cultural heritage and global stature.

Highlighting the massive growth in footfall, the Chief Minister noted that the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has surged from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to over 14-15 crore in 2024, reflecting not only the increasing reverence for faith but also the region's rapid economic expansion.

