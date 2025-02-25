Richa Chadha: Getting back into my fitness routine is about rebuilding strength, overall well-being

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) After embracing motherhood, actress Richa Chadha is back to her fitness regime as she starts 2025 with prep for her upcoming work. She said it is about rebuilding her strength, stamina and overall well-being.

Speaking about this, Richa Chadha shared, "Motherhood has been the most transformative experience of my life. It has taught me resilience, patience, and a new kind of strength I never knew I had.”

The actress said that she felt the need to reconnect with herself post embracing motherhood.

“While the joy of nurturing my daughter is unmatched, I’ve also felt the need to reconnect with my own sense of self—mentally, emotionally, and physically."

She further added: "Getting back into my fitness routine is not just about losing weight or getting fit; it’s about rebuilding my strength, stamina, and overall well-being. It's about good quality sleep and a healthy state of mind as well.”

Richa wants to give it her best for her next project.

“I’ve always believed that fitness is a personal journey, and for me, it’s a way to feel empowered and prepared for the challenges of my craft. With my next project coming up, I want to give it my best, and that includes being in peak form physically.”

Talking about how it feels to be hitting the gym once again after a long break, she said: “It feels great to be back in the gym and working toward my goals, one step at a time. I also love a variety in my workout, with kathak, strength training, Yoga and cardio"

It was in July last year, Rich and Ali Fazal announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. The couple had revealed that they have named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

It was last year in February, when Richa and Ali announced on social media that they were expecting their first child. Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.