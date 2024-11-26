Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Highest Paid Actor in India: Forbes

In the world of Indian cinema, the notion that the highest-paid actors are typically from Bollywood has been challenged by the rise of stars from the South. Currently, the highest-paid actor in the country is Allu Arjun, a leading figure in Telugu cinema, who commands a staggering Rs. 300 crore per film, according to a Forbes India report.

This marks a significant shift, as Allu Arjun's earnings now surpass those of Bollywood's biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan. The Telugu star’s growing influence and box office success have firmly established his position as the top earner in Indian cinema.

Following Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay holds the second spot with earnings ranging from Rs. 130 crore to Rs. 275 crore per film. Shah Rukh Khan, once regarded as the undisputed king of Bollywood, ranks third, with a reported remuneration between Rs. 150 crore and Rs. 250 crore. The list of top stars also includes iconic actors like Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan, whose earnings fall between Rs. 125 crore to Rs. 270 crore and Rs. 100 crore to Rs. 275 crore, respectively. Prabhas, known for his role in Baahubali, occupies the sixth position, earning anywhere from Rs. 100 crore to Rs. 200 crore per project.

Other stars in the top ten include Ajith Kumar, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Akshay Kumar, with actors from the South making up a significant portion of the list. Allu Arjun's dominance at the top further highlights the global influence of South Indian cinema.

The surge in Allu Arjun's market value is largely attributed to the success of Pushpa: The Rise, which not only performed exceptionally well in the South but also made waves in the North. As the second installment, Pushpa: The Rule, is set to release on December 5, excitement is building around the actor’s performance, and early buzz suggests that the film’s pre-release business could cross Rs. 1,000 crore.

With the global premiere of Pushpa 2 just around the corner, Allu Arjun’s stature in the industry is expected to soar even further if the film performs well. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Pushpa saga, and its success could further cement Allu Arjun's position as one of the most influential and highest-paid stars in Indian cinema.

