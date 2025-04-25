IPL 2025: Batters falter again as Harshal Patel claims four as CSK stumble to 154

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings batters faltered again as Harshal Patel claimed four wickets to his name, alongside two wickets each by skipper Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat, to restrict the hosts to 154 all out in 19.5 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. For the batting side, Dewald Brevis’ 25-ball 42 was the highlight of the innings.

After having opted to bowl first, Mohammed Shami gave SRH the perfect start by finding Shaik Rasheed’s (0) outside edge on the very first ball, which saw Abhishek Sharma take a difficult catch at first slip. Youngster Ayush Mhatre (30), who made his debut against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, continued his impressive breakthrough by smashing Pat Cummins, Shami, and Jaydev Unadkat for six boundaries in the next three overs before Harshal Patel claimed the wicket of Sam Curran (9).

A slower ball, shortish outside off, led to the Englishman’s dismissal as Aniket Verma made no mistake in taking the catch. The Men in Yellow were further pushed into a dangerous position as skipper Cummins, with a full-length delivery outside off, saw Mhatre hole it out straight to Ishan Kishan at mid-off. Ravindra Jadeja (21) and Brevis continued to precariously navigate the innings, in hopes of not losing any more wickets, but the former was dismissed, after hitting a six off Zeeshan Ansari, when Kamindu Mendis’ slider stayed low and crashed into the stumps.

Shivam Dube (12), who was demoted down the order as CSK experimented with their batting lineup, broke free of the shackles put on by SRH’s bowling attack and hit two consecutive cover drives off Shami for boundaries, which prompted Brevis to accelerate the run rate after having batted at a run-a-ball.

He targeted Mendis on the next over and rejuvenated the Chepauk crowd with three sixes in the 12th over while smacking the ball over long-on, deep mid-wicket, and long-off respectively. However, the joy was quickly sucked out of the home crowd as he was dismissed by Patel in the next over.

After having hit a six on the previous ball, Brevis once again tried to slam a half-volley over long-off, but Mendis produced an excellent display of fielding to take a diving catch at the boundary. Dubey soon followed as he was caught by Sharma off Unadkat in the next over.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (6), Anshul Kamboj (2), Noor Ahmad (2), and Khaleel Ahmed (1*) failed to add any significant runs to the tally whereas Deepak Hooda (22) added some valuable runs in the last two overs, with a six and a four, before being dismissed with one ball to spare as CSK were bowled out for 154 all out.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 154 all out in 19.5 overs (Dewald Brevis 42, Ayush Mhatre 30; Harshal Patel 4-28, Pat Cummins 2-21, Jaydev Unadkat 2-21) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

