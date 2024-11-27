PM Modi’s decision regarding Maha’s CM post will be final: Eknath Shinde

Thane, Nov 27 (IANS) Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the post of the chief minister will be final.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and thanked them for their solid support during my two and half year tenure as the Chief Minister. I have told them that I won’t be a hurdle or speed breaker in the formation of the new MahaYuti government but will extend full support to the BJP’s candidate for the Chief Minister’s post, said Shinde while addressing a press conference.

“I am not displeased. I am a fighter and prepared to work together to expedite Maharashtra’s progress,” said the Chief Minister

He reiterated that Shiv Sena will support the BJP’s candidate for the Chief Minister’s post thereby also hinting that he has opted out of the Chief Minister’s race.

Shinde’s statement comes at a time when clamour was growing in Shiv Sena for him to continue as the Chief Minister considering his role in the MahaYuti’s stellar performance.

Shiv Sena leaders including Shabhuraj Desai and Sanjay Shirsat have claimed Shinde being an architect of MahaYuti’s mega victory should be continued as the chief minister.

“I have told the Prime Minister and Home Minister to take any decision, it will be honoured and respected. It will be a final decision. MahaYuti has received a landslide victory and its responsibility has further increased. Respecting the solid mandate is the need of the hour and we have to work to take Maharashtra ahead and increase the pace of development,” he said.

He pointed out that Maharashtra received over 10 lakh crore from the Centre during the last 10 years against a paltry Rs 2 lakh crore during the UPA government.

He further added that the MahaYuti government has restored Maharashtra’s number one opposition in attracting FDI after it slipped during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde skipped questions about whether he would join the new government as the Deputy Chief Minister or would be adjusted in the Centre, reiterating that he would extend support to decisions to be taken by the Prime Minister and Home Minister and BJP in general with regard to the Chief Minister’s post.

He added that the MahaYuti allies including Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will meet Amit Shah on Thursday to further discuss at length with regard to the government formation.

“I am happy that I could work for the people of Maharashtra and that it has progressed during my two and half year tenure. As I come from an ordinary family basically from the farmers’ family I know their pains and hardships. Therefore, I worked as the common man’s Chief Minister. The MahaYuti government under my leadership took a slew of welfare and development decisions for the benefit of beloved sisters, brothers, youth and farmers. I am happy that I got a new identity as the ‘Ladka Bhau’ (beloved brother) from the beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. This identity is valuable for me,” the Chief Minister said.

He thanked the people of Maharashtra for their overwhelming support for the MahaYuti, saying that the new government will strive for an uninterrupted development of Maharashtra.

He slammed the opposition for their campaign against EVMs after their rout saying that it has no meaning.

