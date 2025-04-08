Srikant Barik's inspiring journey: From roadside barber to salon owner, thanks to Mudra Yojana

Angul (Odisha), April 8 (IANS) In the tranquil village of Chheliapada in Angul district, Odisha, a remarkable transformation is unfolding -- one that has brought hope and inspiration to the local community. Srikant Barik, who once had a modest roadside salon, has now made progress. He has now become a successful entrepreneur, all thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), a flagship initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at empowering small entrepreneurs with easy access to credit.

Srikant’s life was far from glamorous only a few years ago. He was simply making ends meet by cutting hair on the side of the road. However, everything underwent transformation when Srikant came to know about the Mudra Yojana, a scheme designed to provide financial assistance to micro and small businesses.

With guidance from his local branch of the State Bank of India (SBI), Srikant applied for a Mudra loan two years ago. The process was seamless, with minimal paperwork and prompt support from the bank. Using the loan, he was able to renovate and expand his humble salon into a modern, fully equipped grooming space that caters to the demands of today’s fashion-conscious youth.

“I can proudly say that I am no longer just a barber. I am a business owner. I couldn’t have imagined this transformation without PM Modi’s Mudra Yojana and the unwavering support from the bank,” says an emotional Srikant in a conversation with IANS. “From a small roadside salon to a flourishing business, this journey is truly my dream come true. I have given the job to a lad also. Not many documents are needed for this loan. It is good for a middle-class family,” he added. “I am earning anywhere between Rs 20,000 to 25,000 every month,” he said.

Srikant’s success has had a ripple effect in his village. His salon now attracts a steady stream of young customers seeking trendy haircuts and stylish grooming services. More importantly, he has created employment opportunities for other local youth, offering them training and a steady income.

The impact of Srikant’s success goes beyond his business. His story has become a beacon of hope for others in his village, showing them that with determination and the right support, anyone can change their fate.

MD Mehmud, a local villager, also appreciated Srikant’s rise and admired the Mudra loan scheme. Talking to IANS, he said, “Srikant’s success is a huge source of inspiration for all of us here. He didn’t just build his own future; he has also given other young people the chance to earn a livelihood. We are proud of him.”

Srikant’s story is a testament to the power of government initiatives like the Mudra Yojana, which continue to uplift lives across rural India. The scheme has empowered thousands of small entrepreneurs, enabling them to realise their dreams and contribute to their local economies.

