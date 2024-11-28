Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Reacts to Viral Fan-Made Video

Upasana Konidela Kamineni, the wife of Ram Charan, proved to be one beyond just the tag of being a movie star's wife. Here is carving out a specific niche as a medical entrepreneur and an inspiration for many.

Also read: Game Changer Movie HD Photos

A fan-made video of Upasana has been doing the rounds on social media, telling her story and achievements. The video, set on the song "Game Changer", has been beautifully edited, and many have fallen for it. Upasana answered the video, thanking the fan for her love and appreciation.

Ram Charan is all set for the release of his new film, Game Changer, by director Shankar. The makers of the film are coming out with the third lyrical song, "Nana Hairana," tomorrow. Music director Thaman has already provided a teaser for the song, and the audience is eagerly waiting for the romantic song.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Wedding on December 4, Akhil Akkineni Wedding in 2025

Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, will be released next Sankranti. The shoot is over, and the makers are busy with the post-production work. However, the movie will have a tough time because Venkatesh's film is also releasing on the same date.

What a cute edit. ❤️ ❤️ thank u for all the love. https://t.co/AMtAtr2w0T — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) November 28, 2024

Also read: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Officially Divorced