Raa Raja Will Captivate Audiences on March 7, Says Director and Producer B Shiva Prasad

Making a film without showing the faces of the actors is a genre that has never been attempted worldwide until now. It is not a common practice to make a film where the artist's faces do not appear on screen. However, Raa Raja is a unique attempt in this direction. Directed by B. Shiva Prasad under the banner of Shri Padmini Cinemas, presented by Mrs. Padma, the film has Burela Hari Prasad as the Executive Producer and Kittu as the Line Producer. The teaser and trailer released so far have heightened expectations for the movie, which is set to be released on March 7th. Director and producer B. Shiva Prasad shared some special insights with the media.

About your journey as a director and producer?

I transitioned into production with Maathru, and during that time, the idea for Raa Raja came to me. That’s when I decided to start this project as both the producer and director.

How did the idea of making a film without showing the faces of the actors come about?

Today, audiences don’t necessarily watch movies based on the names or faces of the actors. The trend has shifted; they now focus on the content and story. I wanted to create a content-driven film that emphasizes storytelling. This is why I decided to make Raa Raja.

What will Raa Raja, a film where the actors’ faces are not shown, be like?

Even though the actors are not visible in the film, it will still capture all kinds of emotions. The audience will experience a full range of emotions, including love, comedy, and horror. The film will engage and entertain everyone until the very end.

Can you tell us about the camera work in Raa Raja?

The technical team is the backbone of Raa Raja. The cinematography by Rahul Srivatsav is one of the main reasons the film has turned out so well. It’s very easy to work with him; he understands exactly what the director needs. It has been a pleasure working with him.

How will the music be in Raa Raja?

The music by Shekhar Chandra is a major strength of the film. The background score will be a huge plus for the movie. After watching the film, the audience will definitely talk about his music. The audience will be introduced to a new side of Shekhar Chandra.

Finally, what would you like to say to the audience about Raa Raja?

We made Raa Raja to give the audience a unique theatrical experience. We have worked very hard on this movie, and it will definitely captivate everyone. No one will be disappointed. Even though the actors’ faces aren’t shown, the film will never make the audience feel like something is missing. It will keep the audience engaged until the very end. I hope everyone supports this experimental project we have undertaken.