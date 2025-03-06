Anurag Kashyap Quits Bollywood, Moves to Bengaluru to Focus on South Films

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for groundbreaking films like Gulaal, Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, and Manmarziyaan, has officially bid farewell to Bollywood and Mumbai. The director has relocated to Bengaluru and is now shifting his focus to South Indian cinema.

In a recent interview with a leading news publication, Kashyap revealed that the Hindi film industry no longer offers creative freedom, and filmmakers are pressured to chase massive box office numbers rather than storytelling excellence. He stated that Bollywood has become increasingly toxic, reinforcing his decision to distance himself from the industry.

Expressing his disappointment, Kashyap said that the industry has lost its creative spark, with filmmakers being pushed to achieve unrealistic business targets like Rs. 500 crore or Rs. 800 crore collections. The filmmaker emphasized that such an environment stifles creativity and turns filmmaking into a mere numbers game.

Kashyap also voiced his admiration for South Indian filmmakers, acknowledging the creative freedom they enjoy. He highlighted how producers in Bollywood focus on box-office figures before a project even begins, which he believes hampers the artistic joy of filmmaking.

The acclaimed filmmaker has been making his mark in the South film industry as an actor as well. In 2023, he delivered critically praised performances in Tamil film Maharaja and Malayalam film Rifle Club. Looking ahead, Kashyap will be seen in Dacoit, an upcoming Telugu film starring Adivi Sesh and directed by Shaniel Deo.

With his move to South Indian cinema, Kashyap is embracing a new chapter in his career, prioritizing artistic freedom over commercial constraints.