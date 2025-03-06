Dragon OTT Release Date Arrives: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Movie Likely to Premiere on March 28

In January 2025, Netflix announced its lineup of Tamil films for the year, featuring anticipated titles like Retro, Vidaamuyarchi, and Thug Life. Among them were two films starring actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan—Dragon, co-written with director Ashwath Marimuthu, and an untitled project directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, starring Mamitha Baiju.

Following its theatrical release, Dragon turned into a massive success, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark within just 10 days. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, KS Ravikumar, and George Maryan, the film struck a chord with audiences, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.

Dragon Set to Stream on Netflix?

Despite its ongoing strong performance at the box office, speculation is rife that Dragon will soon make its way to Netflix. Reports suggest that the film will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi starting March 28, 2025. While an official confirmation from Netflix is awaited, the platform typically releases films around 30 days post-theatrical debut.

Dragon – A Story of Redemption and Second Chances

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon follows the journey of a college dropout who, after faking a degree and chasing shortcuts to success, finds himself in a tough spot. Forced to return to college and clear all his arrears within a set time, he must seek help from his ex-girlfriend—now a faculty member at the institute—who once dismissed him as a failure. The film’s engaging narrative and relatable themes have contributed to its massive appeal.

What’s Next for Pradeep Ranganathan?

Following Dragon, Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for his next venture, Love Insurance Kompany, a sci-fi romantic drama directed by Vignesh Shivan. Co-written by Pradeep, Vignesh Shivan, and SJ Suryah, the film features Krithi Shetty in the lead and revolves around time travel. Originally planned with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, the project was briefly shelved due to budget constraints before being revived with Pradeep stepping into the role.

With Dragon soaring high at the box office and its Netflix debut on the horizon, Pradeep Ranganathan continues to solidify his position as one of Tamil cinema’s most promising talents.

