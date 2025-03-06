March 10, 11, 12 Rain alert in Tamil Nadu; Schools Holiday likely

The Meteorological Department has forecast that Tamil Nadu would experience moderate rains from March 10, while light to moderate rains could be experienced at one or two places in the state on March 10, 11, and 12. The department also informed that dry conditions would prevail in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till March 9.

The maximum temperature in Chennai will be 35-36 degrees Celsius and could increase gradually by 2 degrees Celsius from today until March 10, the Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature in Karaikal, Puducherry will also be 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.

If the rains intensify, schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu can announce a holiday. Though no formal declaration has been made, the state government can decide to announce a holiday based on the severity of the rains.

The Meteorological Department has asked citizens to remain prepared for the rains and to take proper precautions so that they remain safe. The department will keep a check on the weather situation and will issue regular updates on the rain forecast.

In the interim, citizens can log on to the official website of the Meteorological Department or local news channels for any updates on the rain forecast and school and college holiday announcements.

DAILY WEATHER REPORT FOR TAMILNADU, PUDUCHERRY & KARAIKAL AREA dated 06.03.2025 pic.twitter.com/lCPM3NzjZT — IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) March 6, 2025

Also read: Half Day Schools Likely for Andhra Pradesh Schools from March 15