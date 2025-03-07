Mahesh Babu's Leaked Pics from SSMB 29 Shoot in Odisha: SS Rajamouli Angry on Leakers

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie, SSMB 29, is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. Recently, reports said that the team is going to Odisha to shoot an important action sequence. Now, a few clips, said to be from the sets of SSMB 29, are going viral on social media.

An Odia news channel shared some pictures yesterday, claiming they were from the sets of SSMB 29. These pictures show ongoing production work. Within a short time, these leaked images spread across social media, and Mahesh Babu’s fans started sharing them widely.

Rajamouli is usually very careful about keeping his film sets private, making sure no pictures or videos get leaked. However, Odia news channels have now become a problem for him. SS Rajamouli is reportedly angry on the leakers. The team is mulling over to take a stern action and stop further leaks from Odisha’s media.

Along with Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will join this schedule. KL Narayana is producing the movie, while MM Keeravani is composing the music.