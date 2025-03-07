Orry treats 'special most' Janhvi Kapoor to some yummy birthday cake

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 28th birthday on March 6, 2025. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry treated her to some delicious cake on her special day.

Orry posted a short video on Instagram where he is feeding an almond from the cake to Janhvi.

"Happy birthday most special @jahnviKapoor", Orry captioned the clip.

Additionally, Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor also recently penned a special post for his 'drama queen' sister.

He shared a video of Janhvi on social media twirling in her vanity. "Happy birthday drama queen @janhviKapoor! Stay crazy, stay goofy as always!", Arjun wrote.

The diva was seen wearing a sparkly green lehenga, along with a red cap in the clip.

Moreover, Janhvi's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya also penned a special birthday post for his ladylove.

He took to his IG stories and posted a black-and-white family picture featuring the lovebirds, and their furry friend. The image showed Janhvi looking lovingly at the dog, while Shikhar kept a hand on her head. He penned the caption, "Happy Birthday", with a red heart emoji.

In addition to this, Janhvi's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" co-stars Varun Dhawan and Rohit Saraf also wished her on her special day, along with other B-town celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, and Shanaya Kapoor.

On the work front, the makers of Janhvi's next, "RC 16" unveiled her much-anticipated first look from the film on her birthday. Dropping the first look poster on social media, director Buchi Babu Sana shared "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can't wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen #RC16.''

The project will see Janhvi in a rustic yet elegant avatar.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, "RC 16" stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles.

Moreover, Janhvi has been roped in as the female lead in Shashank Khaitan's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari".

Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the primary cast of the drama will also include Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.