SVSC Re-Release: Mahesh Babu's Fans Celebrate in Theatres

Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, directed by Srikanth Addala, has attained cult status in the hearts of Telugu audiences over the years. Released in 2013 starring Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu, the movie was a refreshing attempt at shedding the image of how a commercial movie should be made. Both the lead actors kept their images aside and blended into the story as Peddodu and Chinnodu, appealing to the audiences and making them love the two stars for years to come. One of the special movies to have ever emerged from Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie's scenes, songs, the production design are cherished widely by Telugu movie fans to date.

Now, 12 years after the movie's release, the producer decided to re-release the film at a time when there is a lull going on at the box office owing to the exams season. This unseasonal re-release of SVSC has turned out to be a massive success as people are thronging to the theatres to watch their beloved Peddodu and Chinnodu's heart-warming siblings bond.

Mahesh Babu is one of those rare stars in Telugu cinema whose movies have high re-watch value. Among the senior heroes, Victory Venkatesh also commands similar love. Movies like Raja, Intlo Illaalu Vantintlo Priyuraalu, Kalisundam Ra, Nuvvu Naku Nachav, and so many other films of Tollywood have huge returning audiences. SVSC also falls into the same genre. Re-released on the 7th of March, fans are recreating some iconic moments from the film live inside the theatre.

While some fans decided to act out some comic scenes, other fans enacted the emotional climax scene between Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, and Prakash Raj. It's surprising to see a class movie like SVSC raking in huge box-office numbers in its re-release and fans actually are celebrating the melodies and the sweet moments from the film. Usually, commercial movies of Tollywood stars have this craze but Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu shattered all those preconceived notions.

Let's take a look at some of the endearing moments of how Telugu cinema fans are celebrating this iconic movie in its re-release.