Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Officially Divorced

Tamil superstar Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of Rajinikanth, have been officially divorced. The couple announced their separation in 2022, after 18 years of marriage.

According to reports, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had filed for divorce and were granted the same by the court today. The couple had appeared before the family court in Chennai on November 21 and expressed their inability to stay together.

Also read: Subbaraju Ties the Knot at 47: See Viral Wedding Photos

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004 in an elaborate ceremony in Chennai. The couple has two sons, Linga and Yatra. Presently, Aishwaryaa is living with her children at her father Rajinikanth's house in Poes Garden, Chennai. Dhanush stays separately.

Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Promotions in Kochi: Photos

In a joint statement issued in 2022, the couple had announced their separation stating that they had decided to part ways after 18 years of togetherness. The statement read, "We have decided to part ways. We have been together for 18 years and have shared a beautiful journey. However, today our paths are diverging." The court decides to grant divorce to the pair, thus ending their long marriage of 18 years.

Also read: Rukmini Vasanth Joins Jr NTR's Movie, Directed by Prashanth Neel