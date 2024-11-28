Rukmini Vasanth Joins Jr NTR's Movie, Directed by Prashanth Neel

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth is on a roll. Having made her debut with the movie Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati, she has been busily engaged in several projects since then. She is currently working on the prequel to the Kannada superhit movie Kantara and a Tamil movie with Sivakarthikeyan.

Rukmini has been signed for the female lead in Jr NTR's next film. The movie is being directed by Kannada star director Prashanth Neel and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Rukmini is thrilled to have bagged the opportunity to work with Jr NTR. She is excited to share screen space with the young tiger and is confident that her performance in the movie will impress audiences.

The pre-production of the movie is currently ongoing, and the regular shoot is expected to start shortly. Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for the movie RRR 2. The fans of Rukmini are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen with Jr NTR. Having done excellent work in her previous films, she has already left an indelible mark on the film industry. Her movie with Jr NTR is likely to bring her to newer heights in her career.

