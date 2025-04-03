Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her furry baby Shyloh's 14 birthday

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor's furry baby Shyloh has turned 14 today. The 'Stree' actress commemorated the day with a special birthday party.

Shyloh was seen enjoying his birthday in the company of his other furry buddies.

The social media video dropped by Shraddha featured her sitting on the floor, feeding the cake to her pet while his other pet friends also accompanied him in enjoying the treat. We could also hear Shraddha saying in the backdrop, "He is going for it".

Shraddha was seen dressed in a casual attire with a simple white T and baggy trousers. She also had her hair tied in a messy bun.

Shraddha captioned her latest post, "Is b'day party pe invite hona mushkil nahi na mumkin hain (It is not difficult but impossible to be invited to this birthday party) #OnlyFamily.". She added, "Shyloh turns 14!!!"

Work-wise, going by the latest buzz, Shraddha will be joining forces with ‘Tumbbad’ fame director Rahi Anil Barve for her next. If the report are to be believed, she has signed a multi-film contract with producer Ektaa Kapoor, who will also back the untitled drama.

Over and above this, the details of another yet-to-be-titled flick of Ektaa and Shraddha are doing rounds on social media. The film will reportedly reunite the beloved ‘Aashiqui 2’ pair of Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, nothing has been made official as of now.

Additionally, reports have been doing rounds for some time that Shraddha will be a part of the upcoming installment of the popular 'Dhoom' franchise. If these reports turn out to be true, she will be seen sharing the screen with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. However, the fans are still waiting for an official announcement.

After the massive success of the blockbuster hit 'Stree 2', Shraddha's fans are eagerly looking forward to the announcement of her next.

-- IANS

pm/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.