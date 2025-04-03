Will celebrate party’s foundation day on April 6: Bihar BJP

Patna, April 3 (IANS) The Bihar BJP is gearing up to celebrate the party’s foundation day on April 6 with grand festivities, coinciding with Ram Navami celebrations.

Dilip Jaiswal, the BJP state president of Bihar, said the events will take place from the state level to the booth level across Bihar.

“All district party offices will be decorated, and an exhibition showcasing the BJP’s struggles and achievements from the Jan Sangh era to the present will be organised. The party flag will be hoisted from divisional offices to BJP workers' homes,” Jaiswal said.

He added: “A conference for active members will be held on April 8 and 9 across all 243 Assembly constituencies, with over 1.57 lakh BJP members expected to participate.”

He also mentioned “Gaon-Basti Chalo” (Village-Slum Outreach) campaign will run from April 10 to April 12, where BJP workers will visit villages, neighbourhoods, and service colonies for at least eight hours a day to spread the party’s ideology and highlight government development initiatives.

“We have formed a four-member state-level committee to oversee these celebrations, consisting of Mrityunjay Jha (Former State VP), Ratnesh Kushwaha (State Minister), Sanjay Gupta (State Minister) and Poonam Jha (Former State Minister). The pictures of these events will also be shared widely on social media,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, stating that its aim is efficient management and to prevent misuse of Waqf properties.

“The poor and Pasmanda Muslims were not benefiting from these properties due to mismanagement and declining income,” he said while referring to the Sachar Committee report, which had also highlighted the need for better management of Waqf properties.

According to Jaiswal, the Bill will ensure financial transparency, increase revenue, and reduce dependence on government aid.

In response to Tejashwi Yadav’s criticism of the Bill, Jaiswal displayed a viral video of Lalu Prasad Yadav, where Lalu had himself demanded stricter Waqf laws in the past.

He sarcastically remarked, “Today this government has fulfilled his wish. Tejashwi should ask his father about it.”

