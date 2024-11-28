December School Holidays: Winter Vacation to Begin From?

As December approaches, the chill of winter begins to settle in, bringing with it a sense of anticipation for school and college students. Many are eager to learn about the upcoming holiday schedule, especially as schools and colleges were already closed for several days in November due to a number of official holidays. Additionally, in the Delhi-NCR region, educational institutions had to shut down for over a week because of hazardous air pollution levels. Given this, students and their families are keen to know how many days of vacation are coming up in December and when the winter break will begin.

As December rolls in, the winter season intensifies, and along with it, the holiday calendar. December typically includes several official holidays, with Christmas on December 25th being the most widely celebrated. Schools across the nation will observe this holiday, and in some regions, the holiday may extend beyond just one day. In addition, all schools will remain closed on Sundays throughout the month: December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.

With Christmas and the New Year just around the corner, temperatures across the country begin to drop, prompting schools in colder regions to start their winter vacations earlier. In states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, winter holidays may begin at the end of December. However, in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, winter breaks typically start around January 1.

For instance, the Delhi government has already outlined the schedule for the 2024-25 academic year, specifying that the winter vacation for government and aided schools will begin from January 1 and extend until January 15. However, these dates are subject to change, especially in case of extreme weather conditions. As a result, students and parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for updates and any changes to the holiday schedule.

