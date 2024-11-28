Esha Gupta turns up the heat in a bikini on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, known for her bold and striking looks, is celebrating her 38th birthday today.

The actress took to social media to mark the occasion, sharing a sultry bikini photo that is turning heads across the internet. In the post, the actress can be seen lounging on a beach chair, soaking in the sun at a serene beach destination.

The image features Esha in a chic orange coloured bikini, flaunting her toned physique as she relaxes on a lounge by the sea. Along with the picture, she added a gift emoji.

On her special day, Esha has been receiving an outpouring of love from her fans and friends from the industry. As per reports, the actress is marking her birthday this year with a quiet celebration in Abu Dhabi.

Previously, the 'Jannat 2' actress wished her sister Neha with a heartfelt birthday post. She shared a series of snaps on Instagram where the sister duo twinned in ethnic ensembles. Esha looked stunning in a red Anarkali in the first photo, while Neha looked lovely in a sky-blue one.

Along with the post, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my ride or die till the end. I love you.” Replying to her sister, Neha commented, “You are my world. I love you.”

On the professional front, Gupta made her acting debut in 2012 with the crime thriller “Jannat 2.” She has since starred in several films, including “Raaz 3D,” “Baby,” "Commando 2," "Baadshaho," and “Total Dhamaal.”

She was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered. The film, directed by Ashok Nanda, also starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar. It was released in 2019.

Esha will next be seen in the upcoming films, including “Murder 4”, “Desi Magic," and “Hera Pheri 3.”

